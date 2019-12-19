The votes are in and Trump has been impeached. But now his trial is up in the air
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Minutes after the House impeached American President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw uncertainty into the process by refusing to say, repeatedly, when or whether she would send two articles to the Senate for a trial....
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy. She stated he left Congress no choice but to impeach him, reports Reuters. Bitterly divided lawmakers debate before historic votes on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress. Trump would become...
