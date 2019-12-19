Global  

The votes are in and Trump has been impeached. But now his trial is up in the air

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The votes are in and Trump has been impeached. But now his trial is up in the airMinutes after the House impeached American President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw uncertainty into the process by refusing to say, repeatedly, when or whether she would send two articles to the Senate for a trial....
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial:

Impeachment Trial: "Trump A Threat To Democracy" 00:39

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy. She stated he left Congress no choice but to impeach him, reports Reuters. Bitterly divided lawmakers debate before historic votes on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress. Trump would become...

Tweets about this

7rupae

UserNameAlreadyTaken RT @zellieimani: Donald Trump is the 3rd President in US history to have been impeached by the House. But, impeachment doesn’t mean instant… 57 seconds ago

TheDevilsfavour

Ahriman Angra Mainyu⚫ RT @TrinityResists: Oh how Trump loves the poorly educated! He lost by ~3M votes. He’s never had the support of America ONE day since he’s… 2 minutes ago

landra2brazy

alejandra 🥂 RT @basiclui_: FYI: Trump is under impeachment meaning he's now under surveillance, atm he had not been removed as president. It comes down… 2 minutes ago

m_wawawhale

getwhalesoon RT @d_holyson: Updates - BREAKING| President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives. Trump is now the third presid… 2 minutes ago

cabuot

Brian🥰🏳️‍🌈 RT @SchneiderCNN: With both House votes official, President Trump has been IMPEACHED on both counts against him: Abuse of Power and Obstruc… 2 minutes ago

trumpfreakout

Trump's Freakouts Oups another #freakout! #trump #fail realDonaldTrump: RT SenateGOP: “Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching P… https://t.co/q4jhaK4XqC 3 minutes ago

thegreatruiz_

Ruiz RT @keithboykin: Nancy Pelosi announces the tally: 230 votes to impeach Donald Trump, 197 votes against, and 1 vote present. Donald Trump h… 4 minutes ago

TarekSkB

Tarek Chill my darlings, he’s only been impeached in the House. #Trump will only be REMOVED FROM OFFICE if 2/3 of the Sen… https://t.co/TqpDZChOJb 9 minutes ago

