The votes are in and Trump has been impeached. But now his trial is up in the air

You Might Like

Tweets about this UserNameAlreadyTaken RT @zellieimani: Donald Trump is the 3rd President in US history to have been impeached by the House. But, impeachment doesn’t mean instant… 57 seconds ago Ahriman Angra Mainyu⚫ RT @TrinityResists: Oh how Trump loves the poorly educated! He lost by ~3M votes. He’s never had the support of America ONE day since he’s… 2 minutes ago alejandra 🥂 RT @basiclui_: FYI: Trump is under impeachment meaning he's now under surveillance, atm he had not been removed as president. It comes down… 2 minutes ago getwhalesoon RT @d_holyson: Updates - BREAKING| President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives. Trump is now the third presid… 2 minutes ago Brian🥰🏳️‍🌈 RT @SchneiderCNN: With both House votes official, President Trump has been IMPEACHED on both counts against him: Abuse of Power and Obstruc… 2 minutes ago Trump's Freakouts Oups another #freakout! #trump #fail realDonaldTrump: RT SenateGOP: “Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching P… https://t.co/q4jhaK4XqC 3 minutes ago Ruiz RT @keithboykin: Nancy Pelosi announces the tally: 230 votes to impeach Donald Trump, 197 votes against, and 1 vote present. Donald Trump h… 4 minutes ago Tarek Chill my darlings, he’s only been impeached in the House. #Trump will only be REMOVED FROM OFFICE if 2/3 of the Sen… https://t.co/TqpDZChOJb 9 minutes ago