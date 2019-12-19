Global  

Shooting at South Park Mall in San Antonio, Texas injures several

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Shooting at South Park Mall in San Antonio, Texas injures severalAt least two gunmen have opened fire on a group of people at a shopping centre in San Antonio in the US state of Texas, injured four and sparking panic.Police were called to the South Park Mall in the city's south just before 9pm...
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Police respond to shooting at a San Antonio mall

Police respond to shooting at a San Antonio mall 00:21

 Police are on scene of a shooting at a San Antonio shopping mall Wednesday night.

bloodofhurog

Necromanced Ninji RT @SATXPolice: Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as office… 3 seconds ago

SpaceLight11

SpaceLight RT @lmtnews: Three sought in quadruple shooting at South Park mall https://t.co/FdLRKXmmgW 2 minutes ago

SpaceLight11

SpaceLight RT @callierules4151: @RobertArnol @BubblesResists Shooting at South Park Mall in San Antonio. 2 minutes ago

guacole

nicoloe RT @ksatnews: BREAKING NEWS: A shooting has been reported at South Park Mall on the city’s South Side. https://t.co/IGpQCBXMr7 4 minutes ago

SpaceLight11

SpaceLight RT @Police_Scanner_: Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as o… 4 minutes ago

SpaceLight11

SpaceLight RT @CamillaR_TV: SOUTH PARK MALL SHOOTING: "Shell casings all over the place," said #SAPD Chief William McManus during press conference. @K… 4 minutes ago

SpaceLight11

SpaceLight RT @MattSeedorff: Police are looking for “5 suspects” after at least 3 of them shot 4 people at South Park Mall tonight. So far no arrests… 4 minutes ago

AmarisWGXA

Amaris Jenkins WGXA RT @HenryRamosTV: VIDEO: Just arrived on scene of reported shooting at South Park Mall. Several police officers and ambulances are here. We… 6 minutes ago

