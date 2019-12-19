Global  

Trump impeachment – live: President's former aide urges Senate to oust 'lawless criminal' after historic vote

Independent Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Follow the latest updates
News video: Trump impeached by House in historic vote

Trump impeached by House in historic vote 03:19

 President Donald Trump became the third president to be impeached by the House as Democrats approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday.

Gabernackle12

Gabrielle🌻 RT @washingtonpost: The House has impeached President Trump, setting the stage for a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate next month h… 13 seconds ago

korblimee47

Denis Murphy RT @RealSaavedra: Live look at Democrats figuring out that Trump is still their president despite Democrats' partisan impeachment https://t… 41 seconds ago

DreaminProphecy

Mark II RT @GOPLeader: I'm heading to the House floor now to say something my Democrat colleagues hate to hear: Donald J. Trump is President. He… 48 seconds ago

forevermel22

melmel♥️ RT @guardian: #BREAKING: President Donald Trump has been #impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress https://t.co/W5ufAgVOdy… 54 seconds ago

BE18T

GlenTayBow RT @NBCNews: California Rep. Susan Davis: "If you are the president, and you obstruct justice, try to bribe a foreign leader, and threaten… 57 seconds ago

desherchobi

Ahmed Sharif RT @cnnbrk: The House approves an abuse of power charge, making Trump the third president in American history to be impeached. Follow live… 1 minute ago

LauraDiBella15

Laura Di Bella From CNN: HOUSE IMPEACHES PRESIDENT TRUMP nothing we don't already know I just wanted it to live in my tweets FO… https://t.co/Pj8LoThcN5 1 minute ago

FECLOVE

Laura Callahan Live updates: President Trump has been impeached - CNNPolitics https://t.co/JTPlh1WIJ8 2 minutes ago

