Virginia attorneys seek charges in fatal police shooting

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay' 01:31 A schoolboy in Thailand allegedly shot dead his classmate who bullied him for being gay. The 12-year-old youngster, who has not been named, told police he was angry that the lad, also 12, constantly teased him by calling him ‘queer’ and slapping his head in lessons. He allegedly stole his...