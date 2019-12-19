Global  

Virginia attorneys seek charges in fatal police shooting

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — County prosecutors are seeking charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who killed an unarmed motorist after a chase on a northern Virginia highway two years ago. The move by Fairfax County prosecutors comes about a month after the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it wouldn’t file federal criminal charges […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Police: Nashville stabbing suspect facing two homicide charges after fatal stabbing of NFL QB's brother

Police said Michael Mosley was facing homicide charges related to the fatal stabbings of two men -- including the brother of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard.
USATODAY.com

