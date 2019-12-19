Global  

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.
News video: Five key points from Russian president Vladimir Putin's four-hour news conference

Five key points from Russian president Vladimir Putin's four-hour news conference 03:28

 Putin said Russia’s Olympic doping ban was unjustified and warned that global warming could be “a disaster” for northern territories.View on euronews

