Putin talks Trump impeachment, climate in annual conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump's impeachment in the United States. Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against Mr Trump.
