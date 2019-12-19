Global  

Putin talks Trump impeachment, climate in annual conference

Al Jazeera Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin says impeachment of US leader is based on fabricated reasons, lashes out at Democrats.
News video: Putin reacts to Trump impeachment

Putin reacts to Trump impeachment 00:47

 Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump's impeachment in the United States. Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against Mr Trump.

