Luxury yacht goes up in flames, partially sinks near Miami

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
MIAMI (AP) — A luxury yacht partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish. The 120-foot (36.5-meter) boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said. Crews from the […]
