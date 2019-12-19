Luxury yacht goes up in flames, partially sinks near Miami Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — A luxury yacht partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish. The 120-foot (36.5-meter) boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said. Crews from the […] 👓 View full article

