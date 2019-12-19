Queen lays out Johnson's Brexit, NHS plans at Parliament opening

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

In lavish ceremony to open Parliament, monarch says Brexit is Conservative government's priority. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain 02:08 Queen Elizabeth formally reopened parliament on Thursday, setting out the government's legislative agenda with Brexit and the NHS the top priorities. David Doyle reports.