Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Queen lays out Johnson's Brexit, NHS plans at Parliament opening

Al Jazeera Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
In lavish ceremony to open Parliament, monarch says Brexit is Conservative government's priority.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain

The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain 02:08

 Queen Elizabeth formally reopened parliament on Thursday, setting out the government's legislative agenda with Brexit and the NHS the top priorities. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.