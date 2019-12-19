Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump Denounces Impeachment Vote At His Michigan Rally

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
President Trump Denounces Impeachment Vote At His Michigan RallyWatch VideoA defiant President Trump called impeachment a “suicide march” for Democrats at a rally here in Michigan that took place during Wednesday's historic vote.

"Through their depraved actions today, crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame."

The rally got off to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Denounces Impeachment Vote At His Michigan Rally

President Trump Denounces Impeachment Vote At His Michigan Rally 01:24

 At a rally in Michigan, President Trump responded to House Democrats' impeachment vote with anger, calling it a "suicide march."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hamp89

Igmo RT @business: Vladimir Putin denounces the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump as “spurious” but says it won’t lead to conviction in… 13 minutes ago

eeynouf

DEPLORABLE BETSY RT @eeynouf: 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment - TheBlaze https://t.co/… 15 minutes ago

thmsm74

Tom 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment https://t.co/WnLuF7KPOe 31 minutes ago

6Sense_Esport

Sixth Sense 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment https://t.co/lHhnhEK0q6 32 minutes ago

dkmac17

Mack RT @theblaze: 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment https://t.co/Xt4Urt4lbD 32 minutes ago

eeynouf

DEPLORABLE BETSY 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment - TheBlaze https://t.co/0nnLHu52yu 39 minutes ago

sorrell59

sorrell3rd 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment https://t.co/z4BArB0mSR 1 hour ago

donstorms1

don storms 'This is just disgraceful!' — CNN's Gloria Borger denounces President Trump's reaction to impeachment https://t.co/skmeO24nk7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.