Bronx Teen Who Staged Her Own Kidnapping Is The New Jussie Smollett

eBaums World Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Bronx Teen Who Staged Her Own Kidnapping Is The New Jussie SmollettThis morning many people in New York woke up to Amber Alerts about a kidnapped that had happened in the Bronx last night, now hours after she was found safe, it has been revealed that is was all a hoax.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Sources: Teen Confessed To Staging Her Own Abduction In The BRonx

Sources: Teen Confessed To Staging Her Own Abduction In The BRonx 01:28

 A 16-year-old girl who prompted an Amber Alert after she was reported to be kidnapped Mondady night in the Bronx has returned home and allegedly admitted to staging the whole thing; CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

