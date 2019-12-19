Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Is Missing

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Is MissingWatch VideoSurveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported suicide attempt is missing. 

That's according to federal prosecutors and an attorney for Epstein's former cellmate, Nick Tartaglione. He's a former police officer charged with murdering four...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing

Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing 00:32

 The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing. According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein attempted to take his own life in July 2019 after being charged of sex...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PuntOnThird

Lyd RT @NBCNews: Surveillance video footage from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell from the time of his first reported suicide in July is now m… 1 minute ago

Gerald2345

Gerald RT @joerogan: HOW WEIRD (sarcasm) Jeffrey Epstein: Surveillance Video From First Suicide Attempt Missing https://t.co/ltJHa1Nrry via @Rolli… 2 minutes ago

RiskAlert

Caroline RT @TheLastWord: Surveillance video from Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt is missing, lawyer says https://t.co/4Fjk990k38 https://t.… 3 minutes ago

leaders1minute

Leaders Minute Reuters Surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center during his fir… https://t.co/h2eZDfnhqy 6 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Lost and found. Prosecutors in New York City now say they’ve been able to locate previously lost surveillance foota… https://t.co/4u1EOT6A5z 7 minutes ago

ChimpSouth

SOUTH PASADENA CHIMP RT @ChimpSouth: #JeffreyEpstein: Surveillance Video From First Suicide Attempt Found https://t.co/9xPhpCMAu3 Now-deceased***offender’s c… 12 minutes ago

ChimpSouth

SOUTH PASADENA CHIMP #JeffreyEpstein: Surveillance Video From First Suicide Attempt Found https://t.co/9xPhpCMAu3 Now-deceased***offe… https://t.co/yVwW6kaWrU 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.