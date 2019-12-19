Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Is Missing

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoSurveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported suicide attempt is missing.



That's according to federal prosecutors and an attorney for Epstein's former cellmate, Nick Tartaglione. He's a former police officer charged with murdering four... Watch VideoSurveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported suicide attempt is missing.That's according to federal prosecutors and an attorney for Epstein's former cellmate, Nick Tartaglione. He's a former police officer charged with murdering four 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing 00:32 The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing. According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein attempted to take his own life in July 2019 after being charged of sex...