WorldView: Australia's record heat, India bans protests, and Catalan protests in Spain

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Australia's devastating bushfires are fueled by record heat. Protests are banned in India as outrage escalates over a controversial citizenship law. And Catalan protests break out at a football match in Spain. CBS News' Rylee Carlson rounds up these global news headlines from London.
News video: India police storm Jamia, AMU to break citizenship law protests

India police storm Jamia, AMU to break citizenship law protests 02:07

 Police use force inside university campuses as people in many parts of India protest citizenship law for a fifth day.

