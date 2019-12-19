Global  

China hopes U.S. and North Korea resume communications as soon as possible

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
China's Foreign Ministry said it hoped United States and North Korea could proactively seek effective solutions to build trust and resolve disagreements, and to resume communication as soon as possible.
S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue [Video]S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue

Trilateral meeting in Chengdu is also the first one-on-one between Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon in 15 months.

China urges U.S., North Korea to resume talks as tensions escalate

China on Thursday urged the United States and North Korea to resume dialogue and work to resolve disagreements as soon as possible amid renewed tensions between...
Reuters

U.S., China vow to keep communicating on N. Korea nuclear issue

U.S., China vow to keep communicating on N. Korea nuclear issueTop U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his Chinese counterpart agreed Thursday that the two countries will continue communicating on North Korean...
WorldNews


