Students in St. Michael's College School sex assault sentenced to 2 years probation

CTV News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Three former students of an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto have been sentenced to two years probation.
bcgift

belinda cardoso RT @arla53: I am curious as to what the victims who received the broom handles have to say about the sentence. The criminal gets 2 years pr… 25 minutes ago

electrcshepherd

Jamie Laidlaw RT @RCI_101: Ah so here we go - Is this a light sentence for privileged kids? Regardless, the optics of this will not be viewed favourabl… 1 hour ago

jlaws

Jonah in Nineveh 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years’ probation | https://t.co/CdEUcdv3Cd https://t.co/ryP8DLms1X 1 hour ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Students in St. Michael's College School***assault sentenced to 2 years probation - CTV News - https://t.co/3iCjnS8yUs 1 hour ago

CatholicRegistr

Catholic Register Three former students at Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School were sentenced to two years probation on Dec. 19 f… https://t.co/ouQ8Yr24TI 2 hours ago

Maryann55935130

Question Everything The judge is an asshole and the law sucks. These boys are old enough to know what the word civil means. They know r… https://t.co/cYOUNHsIIV 2 hours ago

JohnMilnerQQ

John Milner These homos should get 10 yrs. WTF is wrong with our system. Get a blowup doll next time guys & make sure it's male… https://t.co/BmD1nZ0nzt 2 hours ago

coueslana

Aimee Coueslan RT @CTVNews: BREAKING: Students in Toronto St. Michael's College School***assault sentenced to 2 years probation https://t.co/CoUeXfOrFB 2 hours ago

