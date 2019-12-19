Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal. “This animal is a dog in a coyote’s body,” said Matthew Stokes about Drifter, a youngster who Stokes said was left by a coyote family that had dug a den in […]
