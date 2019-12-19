Global  

Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal. “This animal is a dog in a coyote’s body,” said Matthew Stokes about Drifter, a youngster who Stokes said was left by a coyote family that had dug a den in […]
Tweets about this

globegazette

Globe Gazette An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal. https://t.co/fkPy3hsNas 14 minutes ago

MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson Man wants coyote back as emotional support animal - ABC News https://t.co/ccvF6AeaWo (via @ABC37 minutes ago

totemsunrise

Erika RT @NEWS1130: An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal. https://t.co/irA… 37 minutes ago

smcfetridge

Scott McFetridge Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal https://t.co/fJYvVXiLOJ https://t.co/vi7drzAueW 1 hour ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News An Iowa man is trying to regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal.​ https://t.co/HBb2BWnwbf 1 hour ago

kcautv

KCAU 9 News The man was suffering from a bone infection in a foot and was in danger of losing it and says Drifter kept him goin… https://t.co/fl4J86r0r5 2 hours ago

Thetruthdenied

Roxy Lopez Do you think he should be allowed to keep it? Read the story, very touching and my vote is YES, let him keep it! https://t.co/6Vnf5lIV8H 2 hours ago

KCCINews

KCCI News An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal. https://t.co/pBe7f4n4Ns 2 hours ago

