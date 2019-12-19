Global  

State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Some Parts Of Mexico

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Some Parts Of MexicoWatch VideoThe U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for some parts of Mexico, citing an increase in violent crime including kidnapping and homicide. 

The level 2 advisory asks that Americans exercise increased caution while in the country. The U.S. government is stressing that it has limited ability to provide...
News video: State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Some Parts Of Mexico

State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Some Parts Of Mexico 00:56

 The level 2 advisory asks that Americans exercise increased caution while in the country because of violent crime.

