Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Confusion as Aeroplan announces changes to status program

CTV News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Aeroplan, which will launch a new loyalty program next year, has announced that members need to accumulate up to 100,000 miles in the first two months of 2020 to maintain silver, black or diamond status levels to the end of 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheCoinWarrior

TheCoinWarrior Confusion as Aeroplan announces changes to status program https://t.co/W5oHtqsFra 5 hours ago

iancaldwellCTV

Ian Caldwell Confusion as Aeroplan announces changes to status program https://t.co/UJAQYLcawa via @ctvnews 7 hours ago

jorgeleedotcom

Jorge Lee Confusion as ⁦@Aeroplan⁩ announces changes to status program https://t.co/iex2TSOkcA 8 hours ago

CTVStephanie

Stephanie Massicotte RT @ctvregina: Confusion as Aeroplan announces changes to status program - https://t.co/2oZBy1hU4l https://t.co/jrSciiALfJ 8 hours ago

CTVBarrieNews

CTV News Barrie Confusion as Aeroplan announces changes to status program for 2020. https://t.co/YSVRkJeqpe 23 hours ago

PureCountry917

Pure Country 91.7 RT @CTVNewsNorthern: READ: Aeroplan, which will launch a new loyalty program next year, has announced that members need to accumulate up to… 1 day ago

CTVNewsNorthern

CTV News Northern Ontario READ: Aeroplan, which will launch a new loyalty program next year, has announced that members need to accumulate up… https://t.co/Z7EDM1Y9Z3 1 day ago

vancouvernews

Vancouver Event News RT @CTVVancouver: In order to maintain the “silver,” “black” and “diamond” membership levels to the end of 2021, members would have to accu… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.