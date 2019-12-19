You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael KemptonJones That earthquake in Wiarton, Ont. wasn't really an earthquake https://t.co/R0GAKabssz 5 days ago dougpete That earthquake in Wiarton, Ont. wasn't really an earthquake https://t.co/5PWep8wIUf via @flipboard 6 days ago NewsTalk 1290 CJBK An earthquake reported in the Wiarton area was not, in fact, an earthquake: https://t.co/k1jDkSm4e0 6 days ago Charlie Wang Fang RT @ScottMillerCTV: Wiarton area earthquake, was not actually an earthquake. Natural Resources Canada says it was likely a blast from a nea… 6 days ago Scott Miller Wiarton area earthquake, was not actually an earthquake. Natural Resources Canada says it was likely a blast from a… https://t.co/UIDpOyTmpL 6 days ago