R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charge

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery ChargeWatch VideoR&B singer Robert Kelly — better known as R. Kelly — pleaded not guilty to a bribery charge Wednesday. 

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn allege Kelly schemed with others to obtain a fake ID for a female only identified as "Jane Doe #1" on Aug. 30, 1994.  

The next day, Kelly married 15-year-old singer...
0
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: R. Kelly To Make Video Appearance In NY Courtroom From Chicago On Bribery Charge

R. Kelly To Make Video Appearance In NY Courtroom From Chicago On Bribery Charge 00:28

 R. Kelly will appear in court today in new york, to face a new bribery charge related to his 1994 marriage to the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15-years-old at the time.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lulu_Graezinski

Olumide Bello RT @BETMusic: "He's a musical genius, but if I asked him to make a fake ID, he would have no idea how to do that,” R. Kelly’s lawyer insist… 15 minutes ago

BETMusic

BET Music "He's a musical genius, but if I asked him to make a fake ID, he would have no idea how to do that,” R. Kelly’s law… https://t.co/zlgWx2WolF 28 minutes ago

BETNews

BET News "He's a musical genius, but if I asked him to make a fake ID, he would have no idea how to do that,” R. Kelly’s law… https://t.co/zoIydKwWQ6 28 minutes ago

HipHopMediaNew1

HipHopMediaNews King of R&Pee: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges Tied To Aaliyah https://t.co/Rqz2VKxuVw https://t.co/2lrTl2sXkO 47 minutes ago

SmashBlockTV

SMASH BLOCK T.V. King of R&Pee: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges Tied To Aaliyah | https://t.co/dDiJSIF3Ou https://t.co/abm0sXPjpq 49 minutes ago

Kellysm50101657

Kelly smith RT @SPILLTH23179358: 1. The law is not retrospective 2.The Avergae age of consent in USA is 16 3 . Let's go back in time and charge elvis… 50 minutes ago

PopCrush

PopCrush R. Kelly is officially responding to prosecutors' allegation he bribed someone to make a fake ID for Aaliyah in ord… https://t.co/N9oozGDAt4 1 hour ago

RastaRHOpunzel

Hungry Hu$tler💰 RT @979TheBox: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges Tied To Aaliyah https://t.co/mmyN9hGV5I 1 hour ago

