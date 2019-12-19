State police: 1 dead, 2 others shot at housing complex Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A shooting at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured Thursday, state police said. Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line. He said the […] 👓 View full article

