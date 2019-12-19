Global  

State police: 1 dead, 2 others shot at housing complex

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A shooting at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured Thursday, state police said. Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line. He said the […]
