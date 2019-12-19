Global  

Former WorldCom CEO Gets Early Prison Release

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Former WorldCom CEO Gets Early Prison ReleaseWatch VideoA federal judge granted Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers early release from prison, citing his deteriorating health Wednesday.

Ebbers' release comes after serving 13 years of a 25-year sentence for his 2005 conviction in an $11 billion accounting fraud scheme with the company.

The judge told reporters, she is...
News video: Former WorldCom CEO Gets Early Prison Release

Former WorldCom CEO Gets Early Prison Release 00:36

 The former WorldCom CEO was in prison for an $11 billion accounting fraud scheme.

