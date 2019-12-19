Queen Elizabeth II Declares Brexit The Priority On Parliament's Agenda Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Watch Video"My Government’s priority is to deliver the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 January," declared Queen Elizabeth II on in her speech on Thursday.



Queen Elizabeth II made it clear: Full speed ahead on Brexit. That is exactly what Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to deliver.



