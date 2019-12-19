Global  

Ex-OJ prosecutor Darden defends Ed Buck in drug deaths

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting O.J. Simpson, is now representing Ed Buck, the wealthy Democratic donor charged in two overdose deaths at his Los Angeles-area apartment. Buck, 65, has pleaded not guilty to distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017. Federal […]
