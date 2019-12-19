Dying wish comes true for Ontario teen thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

An Ontario teen has been granted his dying wish thanks to a little help from Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aleks RT @CTVNews: Dying wish comes true for Ontario teen thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan https://t.co/zHrrr6giEx https://t.co/jAGTEq8BWC 14 minutes ago coltsforlife https://t.co/PV5oOLryNC so proud of the generosity of NAV 🙏🤭Corey is known to our family #godbless #christmasmiracle #wishescametrue 21 minutes ago Chris Pariaug Dying wish comes true for Ontario teen thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan https://t.co/aDdXByFA9v 26 minutes ago Dianne Wiegand RT @CTVToronto: "We were just trying to make a Christmas miracle happen." https://t.co/1eKEx3qQhI 26 minutes ago Beverly Dying wish comes true for Ontario teen thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan https://t.co/WMlNDyWdyq 49 minutes ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/lVsE15mUmg submitted by /u/seandavidson123 [link] [comments] https://t.co/AW15hot1Q1 49 minutes ago Pdog RT @CTVNews: Dying wish comes true for Ontario teen thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan https://t.co/yoHfPys5MI https://t.co/FUBDMDQJSC 53 minutes ago Carolyn @superfan_nav you're a special person. @KingJames @Lakers https://t.co/RsakRRwYtb 58 minutes ago