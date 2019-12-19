Global  

Doug Collins - Doug Collins repeats a false claim about Pelosi’s letter on impeachment

PolitiFact Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Doug Collins repeats a false claim about Pelosi’s letter on impeachmentU.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., misquoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he argued unsuccessfully against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. "In November 2019, Speaker Pelosi said it would be ‘dangerous’ to leave it to voters to determine whether President Trump stays in office," said Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Dec. 18 on the House floor. Collins’ claim is False. This is a mischaracterization of what Pelosi told Democratic members a month before the House passed two articles of impeachment. (The near-party-line vote set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate early next year.)  Collins is ...

News video: President Trump Attacks Nancy Pelosi In Letter On Impeachment

President Trump Attacks Nancy Pelosi In Letter On Impeachment 02:00

 President Trump Attacks Nancy Pelosi In Letter On Impeachment.

