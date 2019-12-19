Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jim Himes - White House snubbed House’s document requests, Democrat says

PolitiFact Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | White House snubbed House’s document requests, Democrat saysOn a day that ended with President Donald Trump becoming the third U.S. president to be impeached, House Democrats hammered Trump for refusing to comply with their investigation, saying his stonewalling proved he has something to hide. "(This) was an attempt by Donald J. Trump to aim Ukrainian corruption straight at the heart of the presidential election of 2020," said Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. "The president knows this, which is why he has not given this Congress a single email, phone record or document." See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com The White ...

>> More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House Rules chairman blasts White House for ignoring requests

House Rules chairman blasts White House for ignoring requests 01:07

 U.S. Representative James McGovern, who chairs the House Rules Committee, listed off some of the requests for documents and testimony that the White House has ignored in the impeachment probe.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dlemke26

Debra Lemke Rep. Jim Himes says White House snubbed House’s document requests. Mostly True https://t.co/4zCcDVQQFn # via @PolitiFact 11 hours ago

NoPresTrump

NeverDonaldTrump RT @PolitiFact: NEW: Rep. Jim Himes said Trump "has not given this Congress a single email, phone record or document." Mostly True. https:/… 12 hours ago

dixielolo

🍃🦋Dixie🦋🍃🍑🌱🌊⚜️ Rep. Jim Himes says White House snubbed House’s document requests. Mostly True https://t.co/Zuo29xoFr6 # via @PolitiFact 16 hours ago

KWalkerTweets

Ken Walker Jim Himes - White House snubbed House’s document requests, Democrat says https://t.co/mestdTQpAJ 16 hours ago

PolitiFact

PolitiFact NEW: Rep. Jim Himes said Trump "has not given this Congress a single email, phone record or document." Mostly True.… https://t.co/8gs69yUawu 17 hours ago

balihai2

Annie RT @thejoshuablog: Via @Politifact: Jim Himes - White House snubbed House’s document requests, Democrat says https://t.co/bhXu3fQ5Jm 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.