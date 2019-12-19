Global  

Russian agent dead, five injured in shooting near Moscow security HQ

SBS Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Russian security officer has been killed and five other people have been injured in a shooting near the headquarters of Russia's main security agency.
News video: FSB attack suspect a 'quiet' gun enthusiast: neighbors

FSB attack suspect a 'quiet' gun enthusiast: neighbors 01:11

 Russia's FSB security service has, according to eyewitnesses, searched the home of a man named by Russian media as the prime suspect in a rare shooting incident near the FSB's central Moscow headquarters. Joe Davies reports.

