Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

General Motors Issues Recall For Around 900,000 New Vehicles

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
General Motors Issues Recall For Around 900,000 New VehiclesWatch VideoGeneral Motors has issued recalls for more than 900,000 new vehicles worldwide as part of two separate campaigns to address brake controls and fire risks.

The first recall covers more than 550,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Cadillac CT6 vehicles. It was issued due to a rare software error that can...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles

GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles 01:11

 General Motors (GM) issued the double recalls on Thursday. More than half a million 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Cadillac CT6 are being recalled because of a possible software bug.

Recent related videos from verified sources

All-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban - Arlington Manufacturing [Video]All-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban - Arlington Manufacturing

Chevrolet's iconic people and cargo haulers begin a new chapter with the introduction of the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. Each has been redesigned to be the ultimate SUV - offering the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:11Published

General Motors Issues Recall For Around 900,000 New Vehicles [Video]General Motors Issues Recall For Around 900,000 New Vehicles

More than 900,000 new GM vehicles were recalled worldwide as part of two separate campaigns to address brake controls and fire risks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GM issues two recalls for more than 900,000 new vehicles

General Motors Co said Thursday it is issuing recalls for more than 900,000 vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns to address brake software and fire...
Reuters

Automotive Minute: Redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe debut

First it was Silverado, now it’s the Suburban and Tahoe’s turn. Chevrolet, a division of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), has debuted redesigned versions of...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

speedluxcom

SpeedLux General Motors issues two recalls for over 900,000 new vehicles https://t.co/W3pjqcj7m6 #GeneralMotors #GM #car… https://t.co/6ld8Feo27i 5 days ago

JesseCoffey15

Seasons Greetings from Jesse Coffey General Motors Issues Two Separate Recall Orders for More Than 900,000 Vehicles https://t.co/b3BINrGskp 5 days ago

autonewssiite

James Stamper GM recalling more than 800,000 new Chevy, GMC trucks and Cadillac sedans for fire risk, brake issues - Gen… https://t.co/RueS5atwE4 6 days ago

JadeElliottTV

Jade Elliott RECALL ALERT: @_General_Motors has recalled more than 900, 000 vehicles because of a software issue and fire risk… https://t.co/HjooBTQdBG 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.