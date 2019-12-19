General Motors Issues Recall For Around 900,000 New Vehicles

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoGeneral Motors has issued recalls for more than 900,000 new vehicles worldwide as part of two separate campaigns to address brake controls and fire risks.



The first recall covers more than 550,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Cadillac CT6 vehicles. It was issued due to a rare software error that can... Watch VideoGeneral Motors has issued recalls for more than 900,000 new vehicles worldwide as part of two separate campaigns to address brake controls and fire risks.The first recall covers more than 550,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Cadillac CT6 vehicles. It was issued due to a rare software error that can 👓 View full article

