Child's heartbreaking letter to Santa after fleeing abusive father

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A US domestic violence shelter has shared a child's heartbreaking letter to Santa after fleeing his abusive father.A few weeks ago, the 7-year-old's letter was found by his mother in his backpack.In the letter, shared by SafeHaven...
News video: Mom In North Texas Domestic Violence Shelter Finds 7-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Letter To Santa

Mom In North Texas Domestic Violence Shelter Finds 7-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Letter To Santa 00:51

 A North Texas boy's letter to Santa is a heartbreaking reminder of the hopelessness some children feel during the holidays. Katie Johnston reports.

