One Way Or Another, Obamacare As We Know It Will Change Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Watch Video"With a health insurance plan you'll have the peace of mind of knowing you're covered in case the unexpected happens."



All former President Barack Obama wants for Christmas is for you to have health care coverage.



However, a ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals puts the future of Obamacare at... Watch Video"With a health insurance plan you'll have the peace of mind of knowing you're covered in case the unexpected happens."All former President Barack Obama wants for Christmas is for you to have health care coverage.However, a ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals puts the future of Obamacare at 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published One Way Or Another, Obamacare As We Know It Will Change 02:36 President Trump wants to start from scratch but where do his democratic challengers stand on Obamacare? You Might Like

Tweets about this