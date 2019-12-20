Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic presidential contenders tangled Thursday night in the last debate of the year, hard on the heels of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. How some of their claims compare with the facts: BERNIE SANDERS: “Today in America, we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country on Earth.” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sacramento_NC

Sacramento NewsChan Sacramento News AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/LZChffjFkW https://t.co/ADupf2kkDa 36 minutes ago

DBChirpy

Debbie Boone RT @WLKY: AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/2L3mNuSGCf https://t.co/tENvA2r9Vm 44 minutes ago

costanzo740

joe costanzo RT @ABC7: DEBATE FACT CHECK: Here's how some of the Democratic presidential contenders' claims compare with the facts https://t.co/T9OffiVz… 1 hour ago

GDLA

Good Day LA RT @FOXLA: FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/haQv5gM9Oe 1 hour ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/haQv5gM9Oe 1 hour ago

bot_political

bot_political associated-press|AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate|https://t.co/naTWID2svS 1 hour ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Democratic debate fact check: AP examines claims from December debate https://t.co/XqytTmdc05 via @abc7 2 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/FQYY89Xgnp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.