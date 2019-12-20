Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada

Newsy Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and CanadaWatch Video"On this vote the yays are 385 and nays are 41. The bill is passed." 

The House passed a revised version of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement Thursday. The Senate still has to pass the measure. Lawmakers will vote on the agreement in 2020. 

The vote came just a day after the House...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada

House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada 01:26

 The measure now moves to the Senate and will vote on the agreement in the new year.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FidTradZ101

Rebecca Anderson RT @BeauCards: House Passes PRESIDENT Trump’s USMCA Trade Agreement https://t.co/Vl1TpnkbLc 8 seconds ago

keenanamaya

Cristina Keenan RT @AndrewPollackFL: Nancy Pelosi has been in office for over THREE decades. How can she possibly try to take credit? There is no USMCA… 28 seconds ago

LoveThePines

JL RT @Jim_Jordan: This past week in trade: -USMCA passes the House today -Phase one deal with China -New trade deal with @BorisJohnson and U… 2 minutes ago

tammywalt61

Tamara 😎 RT @JoeFreedomLove: US House Passes President Trump's Historic USMCA Trade Agreement -- Fulfilling ANOTHER Campaign Promise -- MUST SEE VID… 5 minutes ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 US House Passes President Trump's Historic USMCA Trade Agreement -- Fulfilling ANOTHER Campaign Promise -- MUST SEE… https://t.co/dHKoiY5lkQ 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.