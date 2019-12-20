Global  

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic To Republican Party

Newsy Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Rep. Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic To Republican PartyWatch Video"But Jeff will be joining the Republican party and we were very fortunate that he voted our way yesterday as you probably know," said President Donald Trump.

With these words, President Donald Trump announced that Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew is switching to the Republican party, just a day after the New Jersey...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic To Republican Party

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic To Republican Party 01:10

 Former Democratic Rep. Van Drew voted against both articles of impeachment the day before he announced his switch to the Republican party.

