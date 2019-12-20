Global  

Scott Morrison returning to Australia after death of two volunteer firefighters

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Scott Morrison returning to Australia after death of two volunteer firefightersPrime Minister Scott Morrison is cutting his Hawaii holiday short and returning to Australia after the death of two volunteer firefighters overnight.He will arrive back in the country tomorrow.Hours before announcing his return,...
News video: Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage

Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage 00:51

 Two volunteer firefighters died early on Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing the prime minister to say he would cut short his holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy...

wilbar24

Bill Barden ℹ RT @tommayor11: Scott Morrison is returning to Australia, not because he is concerned that the country is burning — he is returning because… 50 seconds ago

KITTEN_IBARRA

Kat 💙🖤🖤🖤 RT @Qldaah: "I don't hold a hose, mate, and I don't sit in the control room." Scott Morrison on 2GB confirms he is returning from holiday d… 4 minutes ago

kim5241

Kim Naylor RT @farrm51: Scott Morrison has been chased home by reality. No vapid three-word marketing slogans will obscure that. https://t.co/aEZB3cmJ… 4 minutes ago

PCKJ3627

💧Pauline Carr 💧 RT @EVERALDATLARGE: Returning will be pointless unless #Morrison immediately creates Panel to urgently prepare Recommendations for a long t… 5 minutes ago

KikiMamn

💧MιLω @stevefeilding @KaushalyaFem "I don't hold a hose, mate, and I don't sit in the control room." Scott Morrison on 2G… https://t.co/WVxu1VkNeH 15 minutes ago

KirstyWho

🌱💧Kirsty Wood RT @colonelhogans: ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ “I don’t hold a hose mate”. That’s our PM! That’s the same bloke who proudly says he’s a Christian! O… 15 minutes ago

chiccomarx

OurRightToKnow ChipsNFish RT @LesStonehouse: Please RT and vote #auspol https://t.co/0dWyaN8dfP 24 minutes ago

