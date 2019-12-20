Scott Morrison returning to Australia after death of two volunteer firefighters
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Prime Minister Scott Morrison is cutting his Hawaii holiday short and returning to Australia after the death of two volunteer firefighters overnight.He will arrive back in the country tomorrow.Hours before announcing his return,...
Two volunteer firefighters died early on Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing the prime minister to say he would cut short his holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bill Barden ℹ RT @tommayor11: Scott Morrison is returning to Australia, not because he is concerned that the country is burning — he is returning because… 50 seconds ago
Kat 💙🖤🖤🖤 RT @Qldaah: "I don't hold a hose, mate, and I don't sit in the control room." Scott Morrison on 2GB confirms he is returning from holiday d… 4 minutes ago
Kim Naylor RT @farrm51: Scott Morrison has been chased home by reality. No vapid three-word marketing slogans will obscure that. https://t.co/aEZB3cmJ… 4 minutes ago