Pakistan Seeks Removal Of Judge For Ordering Public Hanging Of Musharraf

By Ayaz Gul Pakistan’s government announced Thursday that it was seeking to disqualify the head of a three-judge panel that ruled that the corpse of convicted former dictator Pervez Musharraf should be “hanged for three days” outside Parliament if he died before his execution. In its unprecedented short order ...

