Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pakistan Seeks Removal Of Judge For Ordering Public Hanging Of Musharraf

Eurasia Review Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
By Ayaz Gul

Pakistan’s government announced Thursday that it was seeking to disqualify the head of a three-judge panel that ruled that the corpse of convicted former dictator Pervez Musharraf should be “hanged for three days” outside Parliament if he died before his execution.   

In its unprecedented short order...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YoNews

Yo News Pakistan seeks removal of judge who said Musharraf should 'hang in the streets' if he dies before death sentence,https://t.co/KxwLQt3OKW 14 minutes ago

asharkazi

Ashar Kazi Judge Waqar Ahmad Seth in trouble after issuing a 'despicable order' to publicly hang #Musharraf https://t.co/ppiDZy620X 7 hours ago

AyazGul64

Ayaz Gul Pakistan Seeks Removal of Judge for Ordering Public Hanging of Musharraf https://t.co/4IwMc4mYxg 8 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Pakistan Seeks Removal Of Judge For Ordering Public Hanging Of Musharraf https://t.co/IC43tjAhpT https://t.co/LRtgTemAWL 11 hours ago

KhalidKirmani

khalid jamil kirmani Pakistan Seeks Removal of Judge for Ordering Public Hanging of Musharraf https://t.co/xwZQ8GrU1c 12 hours ago

UrduBNews1

Urdu Breaking News Pakistan Seeks Removal of Judge for Ordering Public Hanging of Musharraf – VOA News https://t.co/xdyxENH56c https://t.co/ixQyFlpDVX 14 hours ago

pakistaninews

Pakistan News Pakistan Seeks Removal of Judge for Ordering Public Hanging of Musharraf. #pakistan https://t.co/zmH3XlD5Xx 14 hours ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField Pakistan Seeks Removal of Judge for Ordering Public Hanging of Musharraf https://t.co/X0YxwH10Ei #notícia https://t.co/gyjVPSSLNE 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.