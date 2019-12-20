Donald Trump becomes third President to be impeached in US history Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

*Washington:* Donald Trump has become the third President in US history to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstructing the Congress, setting up a Senate trial next year that will decide whether he remains in office after three tumultuous years.



*Washington:* Donald Trump has become the third President in US history to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstructing the Congress, setting up a Senate trial next year that will decide whether he remains in office after three tumultuous years.

The House on Wednesday

