Donald Trump becomes third President to be impeached in US history

Friday, 20 December 2019
Donald Trump becomes third President to be impeached in US history*Washington:* Donald Trump has become the third President in US history to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstructing the Congress, setting up a Senate trial next year that will decide whether he remains in office after three tumultuous years.

The House on Wednesday...
News video: Trump impeached by House in historic vote

Trump impeached by House in historic vote 03:19

 President Donald Trump became the third president to be impeached by the House as Democrats approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday.

