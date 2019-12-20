Billy Graham's evangelical Christian magazine has called for Donald Trump’s removal.

You Might Like

Tweets about this WCJB-TV20 Christianity Today, a major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham says President Don… https://t.co/nZ3mr4zaOX 25 seconds ago JimmyT RT @AP: An editorial by Christianity Today, a major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, says President Tr… 27 seconds ago rob stary Evangelical Christian magazine founded by Billy Graham calls for removal of 'profoundly immoral' Donald Trump… https://t.co/YlQHmHm1al 2 minutes ago gigger RT @psychdr100: Evangelical Christian magazine founded by Billy Graham says Trump must be removed from office https://t.co/YtLgxLKuCt 4 minutes ago Tony RT @nzherald: A major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham on Thursday published an editorial calling for P… 4 minutes ago Proud🕷EU Citizen 🇪🇺 RT @Independent: Evangelical Christian magazine founded by Billy Graham says Trump must be removed from office https://t.co/9K5vBlkiDG 10 minutes ago 9, 9fj, Jake RT @shomaristone: Evangelical Magazine Christianity Today: Trump Must Go. A major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. B… 12 minutes ago D.DIMARE Trump impeachment: Evangelical Christian magazine founded by Billy Graham says ‘immoral’ president Trump must be re… https://t.co/kfqplRFgIc 15 minutes ago