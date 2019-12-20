Warren vs. Buttigieg: Why they were fighting about campaign finance and a wine cave at the debate

Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren dueled over campaign finance during the December Democratic presidential primary debate, presenting two contrasting visions for campaign fundraising. Warren attacked Buttigieg for a "wine cave" approach to 2020 fundraising as she touted her decision not to hold fundraisers with big-dollar donors and lobbyists. She has said that such practices encourage a political system awash in special-interest influence. Instead, Warren said she would fund her campaign through "small-dollar" donations, often made online, by rank-and-file Americans. (Sanders has made a similar pledge to harness only small-dollar donations.) Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., says he’s happy ... >>More

