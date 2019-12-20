Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Video: Top cop sings national anthem to pacify protesters

Khaleej Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Shortly after the national anthem, protesters vacated the place without any argument.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Bengaluru DCP sings national anthem along with protesters at Town Hall

Bengaluru DCP sings national anthem along with protesters at Town Hall 01:30

 Bengaluru DCP sings national anthem along with protesters at Town Hall

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pkpremsinghania

Prem Kumar RT @AdityaRajKaul: Proud of cops like Chetan Singh. Sings national anthem and all protestors join in. This is called maturity from both cop… 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.