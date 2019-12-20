'Biblical precedent': Megachurch's bid to 'resurrect' Olive Alayne Heiligenthal Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

A Christian couple's bid to resurrect their daughter through prayer has been met with a groundswell of support across the US.Andrew and Kalley Heiligenthal's two-year-old daughter Olive Alayne, was rushed to hospital last Friday... A Christian couple's bid to resurrect their daughter through prayer has been met with a groundswell of support across the US.Andrew and Kalley Heiligenthal's two-year-old daughter Olive Alayne, was rushed to hospital last Friday... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PedroConrado Richter 'Biblical precedent': Megachurch's bid to 'resurrect' Olive Alayne Heiligenthal (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/QHIGDD9RkG 16 minutes ago