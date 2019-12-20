Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Biblical precedent': Megachurch's bid to 'resurrect' Olive Alayne Heiligenthal

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
'Biblical precedent': Megachurch's bid to 'resurrect' Olive Alayne HeiligenthalA Christian couple's bid to resurrect their daughter through prayer has been met with a groundswell of support across the US.Andrew and Kalley Heiligenthal's two-year-old daughter Olive Alayne, was rushed to hospital last Friday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter 'Biblical precedent': Megachurch's bid to 'resurrect' Olive Alayne Heiligenthal (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/QHIGDD9RkG 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.