Amy Klobuchar - It’s True. Before he was mayor, Pete Buttigieg ran statewide in Indiana – and got drubbed

PolitiFact Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: True | It’s True. Before he was mayor, Pete Buttigieg ran statewide in Indiana – and got drubbedOne of the testier back-and-forths at the Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles centered around electability, focusing on two candidates from the Midwest who say they can best connect with voters who backed President Donald Trump in 2016. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., went after South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, saying "Winning matters. I think a track record of getting things done matters." Buttigieg responded, "If you want to talk about the capacity to win, try putting together a coalition to bring you back to office with 80% of the vote as a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana," to ...

News video: Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate

Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate 01:58

 The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

