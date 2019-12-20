Global  

Bernie Sanders - Bernie Sanders says real wages rose 1.1%. He’s right

PolitiFact Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: True | Bernie Sanders says real wages rose 1.1%. He’s rightIn the Democratic debate in Los Angeles, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders pushed back against the idea that President Donald Trump can point to a strong economy as he runs for re-election. "Trump goes around saying the economy is doing great," Sanders said Dec. 19. "You know what real inflation accounted-for wages went up last year? 1.1%. That ain't great." According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, Sanders is correct. The agency reported that real average hourly earnings were 1.1% higher in November compared with 2018. When people talk about real earnings, they mean how much workers ...

