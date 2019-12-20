'Before it is too late': Diplomats race to defuse tensions ahead of North Korea's deadline
Friday, 20 December 2019 () A last minute flurry of diplomacy aimed at engaging with North Korea ahead of its declared year-end deadline for talks has been met with stony silence from Pyongyang so far, with the looming crisis expected to top the agenda at summits in China next week.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal. Joe Davies reports.