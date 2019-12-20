Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'Before it is too late': Diplomats race to defuse tensions ahead of North Korea's deadline

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
A last minute flurry of diplomacy aimed at engaging with North Korea ahead of its declared year-end deadline for talks has been met with stony silence from Pyongyang so far, with the looming crisis expected to top the agenda at summits in China next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea

U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea 01:17

 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal. Joe Davies reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary [Video]Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials. According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability. Yet the agency did not report..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. Says It's 'Not Too Late' To Resume Nuclear Talks With North Korea [Video]U.S. Says It's 'Not Too Late' To Resume Nuclear Talks With North Korea

North Korea set a year-end deadline for denuclearization talks, but the U.S. says it&apos;s happy to restart negotiations at any time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea, U.S. commandos practice raiding enemy facility as North Korea tensions rise

South Korean and U.S. special forces troops recently conducted drills simulating the infiltration of an enemy facility, U.S. military photos seen by Reuters on...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

North Korea: Business As Usual, But Pyongyang Is Worse Off – OpEd

By Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein* (FPRI) — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that hopes of a deal between the US and North Korea appear to be crumbling fast....
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.