Trump impeachment news – live: White House staffer heard saying 'Merry Impeachmas', as president faces mounting backlash for suggesting dead congressman in hell

You Might Like

Tweets about this raytaximan RT @CNNPolitics: Andrew Yang: "What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment ... and start actually digging in and… 31 seconds ago Budodi Jef RT @washingtonpost: Breaking news: Donald Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached; abuse of power article gains enough support a… 9 minutes ago Hovito 🧢 RT @CNN: Andrew Yang: "What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment ... and start actually digging in and solving… 12 minutes ago CJP101Claudia RT @cnnbrk: Senate Majority Leader McConnell says the House did something no other Congress has ever done — impeached a President who hasn'… 13 minutes ago medicbarbie2000 RT @SkyNews: "They've done a big mistake in trying to impeach this president." What do Trump supporters say about the #impeachment proceed… 15 minutes ago gary j West Virginia senator calls decision to delay impeachment articles a "very intelligent move" #SmartNews https://t.co/zk4AbqSCUh 17 minutes ago phoebus eye RT @cnnbrk: President Trump has acknowledged the vote to impeach him while on stage at his Michigan rally. Follow live updates: https://t.c… 21 minutes ago Douglas🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇷🇺🇪🇺#FBPE @realDonaldTrump This was in today's independent. WH staffer bread saying merry impeachmas, as president faces moun… https://t.co/BNJVnhfHQi 21 minutes ago