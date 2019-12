19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Donald Glover Fundraising for 2020 Candidate Andrew Yang 01:02 Donald Glover Fundraising for 2020 Candidate Andrew Yang. The 'Atlanta' star is coordinating with Yang's campaign for an event in Los Angeles. It is on December 19, the same day as the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019. Yang has been promoting the event on his Twitter account. Thank you...