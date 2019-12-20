Global  

Amber Alert issued after 14-month-old abducted near Hinton: Alberta Emergency Alert

CTV News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
An Amber Alert is in place for northwest and central Alberta after a 14-month-old boy was abducted near Hinton, Alta., Alberta Emergency Alert said.
