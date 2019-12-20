Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases
Friday, 20 December 2019 () U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump due next month. But it is in his day job on the Supreme Court that the mild-mannered jurist could have a bigger impact on Trump's presidency.
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office.
According to CNN, the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
🐯 Hear-Me-Roar 🐯 RT @Reuters: Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in Trump’s Senate impeachment tr… 12 hours ago
Phillip Leech U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate im… https://t.co/MGLbGau4C4 23 hours ago
LE THAI HAO Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases https://t.co/GTVCmaBKI1 qua @YahooNews1 day ago
Janet Patti Muller RT @lawrencehurley: NEW: Chief Justice John Roberts has a central, symbolic role in the impeachment trial but his real power over Trump wil… 1 day ago
Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases https://t.co/YQe2CZBmlu https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm htt… 1 day ago
Joe Sheridan New Topic *Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases* just posted in *Political New… https://t.co/aZQfzzVRLL 1 day ago
Sherry Jones RT @VABlueBelle18: Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major... https://t.co/PjgH3NT5yg 2 days ago