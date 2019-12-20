Global  

Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases

Reuters India Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump due next month. But it is in his day job on the Supreme Court that the mild-mannered jurist could have a bigger impact on Trump's presidency.
News video: Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? 01:30

 WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse...

