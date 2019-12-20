Pakistani Islamist leader pleads not guilty on terrorism financing charges Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Pakistani Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, pleaded not guilty on Friday in a second case on charges of financing terrorism, a government prosecutor and a defense lawyer said. 👓 View full article

