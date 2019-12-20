Global  

Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said Friday. The palace said in a statement the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition. He had been at the […]
Prince Philip, 98, Taken To Hospital For Pre-Existed Condition

