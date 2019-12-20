The European Commission took note on Friday of the British parliament's support for the withdrawal agreement with the EU, a key step to complete the process in January, and said it was ready to take formal steps to adopt the deal on its side too.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brody Levesque BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission took note on Friday of the British parliament’s support for the withdr… https://t.co/9rp3JMIgZ3 14 minutes ago Reuters UK EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side https://t.co/zUkL9vAagc https://t.co/AZOjDlJMVU 18 minutes ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side https://t.co/Lp3N1VPDHT https://t.co/2rLVzalnJN 19 minutes ago bot_political reuters|EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side|https://t.co/gCjbrPcZHY 38 minutes ago greeen EU Ready to Take Formal Steps to Conclude Brexit Deal on EU Side - https://t.co/xP85ffrvem 1 hour ago Times of News Europe EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side https://t.co/stu39uNKTn 1 hour ago ETV Andhra Pradesh EU Ready to Take Formal Steps | to Conclude Brexit Deal | on EU Side https://t.co/1vTK6v4XMH 1 hour ago Sweet Packaged Food Weekly EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side https://t.co/HoHkQ99h5T 2 hours ago